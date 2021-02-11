Left Menu

Four injured in fire at cylinder godown in Mumbai; owner held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 00:36 IST
Four injured in fire at cylinder godown in Mumbai; owner held

Four people were injured onWednesday morning after a major fire broke out in a godown insuburban Andheri which caused LPG cylinders stored there toexplode, officials said.

Some neighbourhood houses also suffered damage in thefire, they said, adding the godown owner was arrested hourslater.

The blaze erupted around 9.40 am due to a cylinderblast in the godown located on Yari Road in Versova area ofthe western suburb, they said.

Four people were injured and taken to the nearbyCooper Hospital, the officials said, adding the fire was putout after four hours around 1.30 pm.

The injured, all daily wage workers, were identifiedby the police as Rakesh Kadu (30), Laxman Kumvat (24), ManjitKhan (20) and Mukesh Kumvat (30).

Two of the injured (Kadu and Laxman Kumvat) sustained40 per cent burns, while the others (Khan and Mukesh Kumvat)suffered 60 per cent injuries, police said.

A civic official said 16 fire brigade vehicles,including water jetties, were used for fire fighting.

According to officials, several LPG cylinders werestored in the godown and many of them burst while the blazewas being doused.

The explosions caused panic in the area.

The godown owner, Hoti Wadilal (45), has beenarrested, a police official said.

Initial probe revealed he was operating the godownillegally in a residential locality, the official said.

Wadilal was booked under various sections of theIndian Penal Code (IPC), including 285 (negligent conduct withrespect to fire or combustible matter), 308 (attempt to commitculpable homicide), 337 and 338 (grievous hurt by actendangering life or personal safety of others) and under theEssential Commodity Act, he said.

He will be produced before a court in Andheri onThursday, the official added.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and deputy Mayor SuhasWadkar visited the spot and later Cooper Hospital.

The mayor also spoke to the residents whose housessuffered damage in the fire, and directed officials to paythem suitable compensation.

''It is wrong to store cooking gas cylinders in aresidential area which poses risk to the life of people. Aprobe will be conducted and a strict action will be takenagainst the guilty,'' the mayor said.

She also appealed to the citizens to report anyillegal storage of highly-inflammable materials to the Mayor'soffice, and assured action.

A standard procedure will soon be put in place toavoid such incidents in future, Pednekar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday. The Boss, whose career ...

Cuban kids ditch soccer for golf during partial lockdown

Inventive young Cubans are taking up miniature golf as soccer, a far more popular sport, is barred during a partial shutdown in the city due to a coronavirus surge. Using wooden boards and other improvised clubs, the masked adolescents putt...

Ukraine formally bans registration of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

Ukraine has formally banned registration of Russian-designed vaccines against coronavirus, the government said in a decree published on Wednesday. One of Europes poorest countries, Ukraine has lagged behind others in starting its vaccinatio...

Merkel, governors agree to extend Germany''s virus lockdown

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the countrys 16 governors are largely extending the countrys coronavirus lockdown until March 7 amid concern that new virus variants could reverse a decline in new confirmed cases.After Merkel met with go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021