SC rejects activist Akhil Gogoi's bail plea in anti-CAA protests case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 11:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court denied bail on Thursday to activist Akhil Gogoi, who is lodged in jail for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests in Assam.

A bench of justices N V Ramana, Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose dismissed Gogoi's bail plea, saying, ''We will not consider the petition at this stage.'' The bench, however, told advocate Runamoni Bhuyan that the petitioner may approach the top court for bail once the trial starts.

Gogoi has challenged a January 7 order the Gauhati High Court, which rejected his bail plea in a case related to his alleged role in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

