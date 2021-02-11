Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:09 IST
340 non-performing officers prematurely retired between July 2014 and 2020: Govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A total of 340 non-performing officers were prematurely retired by the government in the past six years, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said, ''As per the information/data provided by different ministries/ departments/cadre controlling authorities, provisions of FR 56(J)/similar rules have been invoked against 171 Group A central government officers, including All India Services officers, and 169 Group B officers of different ministries/departments during the period from July 2014 to December 2020.'' The rules have provisions to retire a government employee in public interest, prematurely for being allegedly corrupt and non-performing, among others.

As on March 1, 2018, the sanctioned strength of civilian regular employees under the central government is 38,02,779 and 31,18,956 employees are in position, he said.

''Vacancies in the central government are caused due to retirement, resignation, death, promotion, and the posts falling vacant are required to be filled as per the recruitment rules by the concerned ministries/departments/organisation,'' Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

