Left Menu

Reserve list of UPSC's civil services exam is not waiting list: Jitendra Singh

Subsequently on January 4 this year, pursuant to receipt of the requisition from the DoPT, the UPSC released a further list of 89 more candidates recommended from the consolidated reserve list, as per the relevant provisions of the CSE rules, 2019, he said.The minister was asked whether it is a fact that the result of the civil services examination, 2019, was released twice, among other questions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 13:44 IST
Reserve list of UPSC's civil services exam is not waiting list: Jitendra Singh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The reserve list released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after the declaration of civil services examination is not the waiting list but a routine procedure, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said on Thursday.

The examination is conducted by the UPSC annually to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

''Reserve list is not the waiting list. It is a routine procedure,'' Singh told PTI. He said this arrangement of issuing the reserve list was started in 2003.

''At one point of time there was a writ petition in the Supreme Court questioning this arrangement. The apex court had upheld it in a judgement of 2010,'' the minister said. For eventually declaring the result of the civil services examination (CSE) after conclusion of the examination process and recommending candidates for appointment to various services, the UPSC takes into account the total number of vacancies in all categories, he said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. ''In the first instance, the result is declared by the Commission after reducing it by the number of candidates belonging to the various categories who acquire the merit at or above the fixed general qualifying standard without availing themselves of any concession or relaxation in the eligibility or selection criteria,'' Singh said.

Since CSE-2002, along with the candidates recommended in the first instance, the Commission further maintains a confidential consolidated reserve list that includes candidates from general and reserved categories ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under each category, he said.

''After allocation of services to the candidates recommended in the first instance, more candidates are subsequently recommended from the consolidated reserve list by the UPSC, as per the requisition in this regard sent from the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT),'' the minister said.

The process, as applicable since CSE-2002 and as described above, has been followed incase of the CSE-2019 also, he said. In the first instance, the result of this examination was declared on August 4 last year for 829 successful candidates, Singh said. Subsequently on January 4 this year, pursuant to receipt of the requisition from the DoPT, the UPSC released a further list of 89 more candidates recommended from the consolidated reserve list, as per the relevant provisions of the CSE rules, 2019, he said.

The minister was asked ''whether it is a fact that the result of the civil services examination, 2019, was released twice'', among other questions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

The African Unions disease control body is in discussions with Johnson Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccina...

SP leader demands repeal of farm laws, guarantee on MSP in Rajya Sabha

SP leader Vishambhar Prasad Nishad on Thursday demanded a repeal of three contentious farm laws and pitched for a new law to make minimum support price MSP mandatory for the procurement of agriculture produce.Farmers are protesting against ...

Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag o...

UPDATE 7-Tokyo 2020's Mori to quit, sources say, as he vows to end controversy

The president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, will resign over a sexist remark that sparked an outcry, two sources said on Thursday, while the former prime minister said he could not let the controversy drag o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021