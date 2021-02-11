Left Menu

Accused Sukhdev Singh visited Singhu Border, Punjab after R-Day violence

Sukhdev Singh, an accused in Republic Day violence in the national capital visited the Singhu border after the incident and later went to Punjab, informed Delhi Police sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:07 IST
Accused Sukhdev Singh visited Singhu Border, Punjab after R-Day violence
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sukhdev Singh, an accused in Republic Day violence in the national capital visited the Singhu border after the incident and later went to Punjab, informed Delhi Police sources. He was one of the prime accused who participated in the 26 January violence at Red Fort.

"He was present at the Red Fort till around 10 PM on the day of the violence and went to Singhu border late night," informed Delhi Police sources. Delhi Police Crime Branch had arrested Sukhdev Singh from Chandigarh on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, Singh was leading the mob at the Red Fort and his role in the violence was found to be very active. Notably, a reward of Rs 50,000 was announced on him. On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police, and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Police had also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for the arrest of Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh, and Iqbal Singh for their alleged involvement in the January 26 violence, according to the Delhi Police. Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vehicle users consider distracted driving due to mobile phone among top causes of accidents: Survey

Mobile phones are a real distraction while driving with 97 per cent of respondents in major metro cities of India considering it the top cause of accidents in the country, according to a Ford Cartesy survey.Revealing lack of traffic rule aw...

The Last Of Us: Pedro Pascal to star as Joel in HBO series based on video game

Hollywood star Pedro Pascal is set to headline The Last Of Us in what could be termed as one of the biggest TV castings of the year. According to Deadline, the project is HBOs high-profile series adaptation of the Sony Playstation franchise...

Kerala sex racket: Prime accused found guilty in one case

A Special court here onThursday found a prime accused guilty in one of the casesregistered against him in connection with the rape and sale ofa minor girl for sex work 25 years ago.The Additional District Sessions Court will pronouncethe qu...

Africa CDC says in talks with Johnson & Johnson on supply of more vaccines

The African Unions disease control body is in discussions with Johnson Johnson for the supply of more COVID-19 vaccine doses, its director John Nkengasong said on Thursday.Nkengasong added that the body was not expecting a delay to vaccina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021