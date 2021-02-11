2 CRPF jawans injured in gun-battle with Maoists in Jharkhand

Two CRPF jawans havebeen seriously injured in a gunfight with CPI (Maoist) cadrein Jharkhand's Bokaro district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Jhumra Pahad forest inJageshwar Vihar police station area on Wednesday night, theysaid.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of a Maoistcamp, a joint team of Jharkhand Police and CRPF launched acombing operation in the area, a police officer said.

A force of around 50 Maoists opened fire on thesecurity personnel upon spotting them, sparking off a gun-battle during which CRPF sepoys Satyendra Singh and VishnuSingh received serious injuries, he said.

The injured CRPF jawans have been admitted to ahospital in Ranchi, where their condition is stated to bestable, the officer said.

The security personnel have surrounded the area andlaunched an operation in search of the Maoists, he added.

