Three cops attacked, injured by drunken youths harassing minor girls: SP

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 15:40 IST
Three policemen were injured in Kalan town near here when a group of inebriated youths allegedly harassing two minor girls attacked them as the cops intervened into the matter, an official said on Thursday.

Shahjahanpur Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjiv Bajpai identified the injured policemen as sub-inspectors Pankaj Chaudhary and Govind Singh and Constable Amit Dubey of Kalan Township police station.

Bajpai said the policemen had rushed to a Devi Jagran venue under their police station area on a complaint by the girls’ parents that the rowdy youths had beaten them up over their objection to the harassment of their minor daughters.

As the police team reached the site and sought to apprehend the drunken youths, they attacked the police team as well with lathis, injuring all its three members, the SP said.

He added that on coming to know of the attack on the policeman, cops from three other neighbouring police station rushed to the spot and managed to arrest five youths involved in the attack.

The police subsequently lodged an FIR on charges of sexually harassing the girls and beating up their parents, besides assaulting the policemen and preventing them from doing their official duty, the SP said.

Al the injured policemen have been admitted to the hospital, he said.

