Gold worth over Rs 2 crore seized at Coimbatore airport

Over 5 kg gold of foreignorigin valued at Rs 2.85 crore has been seized at the airporthere, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said onThursday.

Five passengers who arrived from Sharjah wereintercepted early on February 1 and on being searched, goldweighing 6,318 grams in paste form was recovered. They hadconcealed it in their rectum, DRI Deputy Director G Satishsaid in a release.

On being questioned, one of them said he had alsoswallowed 28 capsules which contained gold paste.

All the capsules were retrieved after medicalintervention, with court order, in the course of three days,the release said.

The gold paste was subjected to extraction and totalgold recovered was 5,747 grams, it added.

