Verify identity of personnel before accepting COVID-19 challan: Delhi Police appeals to people

Delhi Police has appealed to people to verify the identity of the personnel before accepting any challan after cases of Civil Defence Volunteers, who are in no power to prosecute public for COVID-19 violations, are doing so and their "misconduct, if any, are attributed to Delhi Police."

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:02 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:02 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police has appealed to people to verify the identity of the personnel before accepting any challan after cases of Civil Defence Volunteers, who are in no power to prosecute public for COVID-19 violations, are doing so and their "misconduct, if any, are attributed to Delhi Police." The FIRs have been lodged against the accused and the miscreants have been arrested, said the Delhi Police.

"It is learnt that Civil Defence volunteers, who on their own have no power to prosecute for Covid violations, are doing so and are mistaken as Delhi Police personnel. Misconduct, if any, are attributed to Delhi Police," the Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday. "FIRs have also been registered in this regard and miscreants have been arrested. We appeal that people may verify their identity before accepting any challan," it added.

Meanwhile, according to Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the active cases have mounted to 1,177 in Delhi, with 6,24,326 recoveries till now and 10,884 people have lost their battle to COVID-19 virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

