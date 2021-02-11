AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

Left Menu

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office.AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the land at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg was not for building any political party office, but a school.No reaction was immediately available from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 19:13 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed the land at the Deendayal Upadhyaya Marg was not for building any political party office, but a school.

No reaction was immediately available from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

''At one side, the BJP government harasses the ruling party of Delhi and try to evict them from their party office. On the other side, it provides land to the BJP at negligible prices,'' the legislator said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Bharadwaj demanded that the Delhi BJP must disclose how could they get 10,000 square yards of land in ''just Rs 2 crores''. ''Here, no one can buy 2 yards of land with this money!'' he said.

''On behalf of the Aam Aadmi Party, I want to ask the BJP whether it is true that this land was sanctioned to build schools or not,'' he said.

Bharadwaj added that the Centre had asked AAP to pay crores of rupees as rent for the party office, alleging that the BJP government ''had also tried to evict us from this office repeatedly''.

''The BJP should come clean and tell us whether they have any shame or not to own such a party office despite having such a negligible number of assembly seats in Delhi,'' he added. PTI UZMHMB

