U.S. forecaster sees 60% chance of shift from La Niña to neutral weather in spring

There is about a 60% chance of a transition from La Niña to neutral conditions during the Northern Hemisphere spring 2021, that is from April to June, a U.S. government weather forecaster said on Thursday.

La Niña is anticipated to affect climate across the United States during the upcoming months, the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center added.

