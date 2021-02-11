Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens near record highs on stimulus hopes

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus to ride out a coronavirus-driven recession with data showing a nascent recovery in the labor market was stalling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.7 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 31466.49. The S&P 500 rose 6.5 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 3916.4​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 72.7 points, or 0.52%, to 14045.214 at the opening bell.

