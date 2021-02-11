Left Menu

Avoid rallies, big public programs on Shiv Jayanti: Maha govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:14 IST
No processions or big gatherings should be organized on the birth anniversary of ChhatrapatiShivaji Maharaj on February 19 in view of COVID-19 situation,guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government said onThursday.

The opposition BJP, however, criticized the move,saying the same government did not impose any restrictions onevents such as the recently held Elgar Parishad.

Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the iconic 17thcentury ruler, is celebrated with great fervor in the state.

But looking at the pandemic situation, the governmentwants simple celebrations this year.

Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, on theShivneri fort in Pune district and people gather on that andother forts in large numbers on the midnight of February 18every year, the official statement noted.

''But it is expected that Shiv Jayanti festival will becelebrated in a simple manner without coming together on a bigscale to avoid the spread of COVID-19,'' it said.

Processions, motorbike rallies should be avoided andcultural programs should be telecast through cable networks oronline platforms instead of holding them in public, theguidelines said.

Statues or portraits of Shivaji Maharaj can begarlanded in the presence of maximum of 10 persons byobserving social distancing, the government said.

Blood donation camps and programs to spread awarenessabout COVID-19, malaria, dengue and other diseases should beorganized while observing social distancing, the guidelinesadvised.

The BJP criticized the Shiv Sena-led state governmentfor imposing restrictions on Shiv Jayanti celebrations.

Chief spokesperson of the state BJP Keshav Upadhyesaid, ''The true colours of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadigovernment are seen now.'' The same government is hesitating to arrest AligarhUniversity alumnus Sharjeel Usmani (against whom a case hasbeen registered in Pune for allegedly making a provocativespeech at Elgar Parshad conclave), he said.

The government gave permission to events such as ElgarParishad ''where communal statements are made'', Upadhyealleged.

''When it comes to reopening of liquor shops orpromoting night life, the state government seems to be notgiving much thought (to the pandemic),'' the BJP spokespersonadded.

