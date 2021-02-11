Left Menu

Juvenile apprehended for sexually assaulting 2-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in west Delhis Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday.The accused, a native of Bihar, had been working as a domestic help at the victims house for the last two-and-half years, they said.The matter was reported on Tuesday by the victims father who alleged that his two-year-old son was sexually assaulted by his domestic help, police said.In his complaint, the victims father alleged that the domestic help took his son from his wife and assured her that he would make him sleep.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 20:57 IST
Juvenile apprehended for sexually assaulting 2-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a native of Bihar, had been working as a domestic help at the victim's house for the last two-and-half years, they said.

The matter was reported on Tuesday by the victim's father who alleged that his two-year-old son was sexually assaulted by his domestic help, police said.

In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that the domestic help took his son from his wife and assured her that he would make him sleep. When his wife got busy with household chores, the accused took his son to the first floor. After a while, when his wife went upstairs to check on their son, she found the room locked from inside and her son crying and screaming, the father alleged. She got the door unlocked and found her son bleeding from his private parts. When she confronted the domestic help, he fled, the complainant alleged. The child was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and a case was registered under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a senior police officer said.

Since the accused was from Bihar, we apprehended that he may leave Delhi soon. So, several teams were formed and intensive search was carried out at interstate bus stands as well as railway stations, he said.

Technical surveillance was also mounted and the boy was apprehended on Wednesday morning from outside the New Delhi railway station while he was trying to leave the city, he said.

The accused admitted that he had unnatural intercourse with the victim, the officer said, adding that he was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and sent an observation home, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-U.S. labor market struggling, but light at the end of tunnel

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as the labor market continued to tread water, but a drop in new COVID-19 cases has raised cautious optimism that momentum could pick up by the...

Flipkart partners MSSIDC, MSKVIB

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Thursday said it has partnered with Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Khadi Village Industries Board to bring local artisans and small as well as medium businesses in...

AAP claims Delhi BJP office land given at throwaway price

The Aam Aadmi Party claimed on Thursday that the Centre had sanctioned more than 2 acres of posh land at just Rs 2 crore to the Delhi BJP to build its office, a charge rejected by the saffron party as baseless.AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj c...

Exporters seek support measures in new FTP to boost shipments

Exporters on Thursday urged the government to provide support measures in the next foreign trade policy FTP, being formulated by the commerce ministry, to boost the countrys outbound shipments.Different suggestions were made by representati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021