Juvenile apprehended for sexually assaulting 2-year-old boy

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor boy in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, a native of Bihar, had been working as a domestic help at the victim's house for the last two-and-half years, they said.

The matter was reported on Tuesday by the victim's father who alleged that his two-year-old son was sexually assaulted by his domestic help, police said.

In his complaint, the victim's father alleged that the domestic help took his son from his wife and assured her that he would make him sleep. When his wife got busy with household chores, the accused took his son to the first floor. After a while, when his wife went upstairs to check on their son, she found the room locked from inside and her son crying and screaming, the father alleged. She got the door unlocked and found her son bleeding from his private parts. When she confronted the domestic help, he fled, the complainant alleged. The child was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and a case was registered under IPC section 377 (unnatural offences) and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act, a senior police officer said.

Since the accused was from Bihar, we apprehended that he may leave Delhi soon. So, several teams were formed and intensive search was carried out at interstate bus stands as well as railway stations, he said.

Technical surveillance was also mounted and the boy was apprehended on Wednesday morning from outside the New Delhi railway station while he was trying to leave the city, he said.

The accused admitted that he had unnatural intercourse with the victim, the officer said, adding that he was produced before a Juvenile Justice Board and sent an observation home, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)