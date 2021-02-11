Left Menu

UP: 30 buffaloes rescued from truck, 2 men held for animal cruelty

PTI | Noida | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:03 IST
UP: 30 buffaloes rescued from truck, 2 men held for animal cruelty

Thirty buffaloes being transported in a truck have been rescued and two people arrested on charges of animal cruelty in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida, police said on Thursday.

The truck, registered in Rewari district of Haryana, was intercepted near the Eastern Peripheral Expressway by a team of officials from Ecotech 1 police station following a tip-off, they said.

“Two men, identified as Abbas and Furkan, were in the truck. When the vehicle was checked, 30 buffaloes were found cruelly stuffed in the truck and rescued,” a police spokesperson said.

Accused Abbas, who hails from Rajasthan's Alwar, and Furkan, from Muzaffarnagar in UP, were arrested, the spokesperson added.

An FIR has been lodged against them and further proceedings being carried out, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Oath Keepers' militia was ready on Jan 6 to act on Trump's orders, prosecutors say

Anti-government Oath Keepers militia members devised elaborate plans to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 and plotted to have an armed quick reaction force staged outside the city ready to fight hand to hand if ordered by former President Do...

UK's Duchess Meghan says pain caused by tabloid paper runs deep

Meghan, Britains Duchess of Sussex, said on Thursday the pain caused by the Mail on Sunday newspaper and its publisher ran deep, saying the courts had held them to account for their illegal and dehumanizing practices.After a judge ruled the...

Pelosi aims to finish COVID-19 relief by month's end

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she expects lawmakers to complete legislation based on President Joe Bidens 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill by the end of February.As House committees worked to cobb...

Along with Harbhajan and Kedar, Maxwell, Smith in top bracket for IPL auction

Senior spinner Harbhajan Singh and middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav, along with Australians Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell, have been bracketed in the Rs 2 crore highest base price category for the upcoming IPL auction in Chennai on Februar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021