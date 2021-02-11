Left Menu

Greece seeks Gulf allies to counter tension with Turkey

Foreign ministers and senior officials from several Persian Gulf countries were meeting in Athens on Thursday, as Greece seeks to expand alliances to counter tension with regional rival Turkey.NATO members Greece and Turkey remain locked in a dispute over boundaries and offshore resource rights in the eastern Mediterranean that led to a dangerous military buildup in the region for months last year.

PTI | Athens | Updated: 11-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 22:07 IST
Greece seeks Gulf allies to counter tension with Turkey
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Foreign ministers and senior officials from several Persian Gulf countries were meeting in Athens on Thursday, as Greece seeks to expand alliances to counter tension with regional rival Turkey.

NATO members Greece and Turkey remain locked in a dispute over boundaries and offshore resource rights in the eastern Mediterranean that led to a dangerous military buildup in the region for months last year. The visiting officials from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates were meeting in Athens with the foreign ministers of Greece, Cyprus and Egypt, who already hold regular contacts, and they were joined by video link by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian. The participating countries have broadly sided with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean dispute. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said the seven participating countries were planning to have regular contacts and meetings. "It is natural for Greece to seek out this type of cooperation ... multidimensional challenges in our wider neighbourhood make it necessary," he said at the start of the meetings. Athens and Ankara recently restarted long-stalled talks aimed at resolving their maritime disputes. But Greece has continued plans to modernize its military and in recent months has stepped up armed forces cooperation with France, Egypt, Israel and others. George Pagoulatos, director-general of the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy, an Athens-based think tank, said Greece was hoping to exploit its position as a longstanding member of the EU and NATO to build alliances. "The participant countries share a support of the territorial status quo and United Nations maritime law, and opposition to border revisionism, religious radicalization, and Turkey's expansionist role in the eastern Mediterranean," Pagoulatos, told the AP.

Turkey argues that Greek islands around its coastline should not be included in calculating maritime areas for oil-and-gas exploitation, claiming that it has been unfairly excluded from its fair share of the region's natural resources.

Athens maintains that the decades-old dispute should be resolved through negotiations or at an international court, and has accused Turkey of using its military superiority to try and pressure Greece to make concessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pharma student kidnapped, gang-raped in Telangana

A pharmacy student was kidnapped and allegedly gang-raped by an auto driver and his aides at Keesara of Telangana, said police. Based on the statement, the Investigation Officer SHO Keesara added appropriate sections 376 DGang Rape,324 Volu...

Yechury slams Bengal govt over 'strongarm tactics' during march

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out the TMC government in West Bengal on Thursday over the strong-arm tactics against Left activists who took to the streets demanding jobs.Police resorted to heavy baton charge and used water cano...

Bars to reopen in some Spanish regions as infections slow

Castilla La Mancha became the latest Spanish region to announce an easing of pandemic restrictions on Thursday as the national COVID-19 infection rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a month. Bars and restaurants in the central region wi...

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-F1 to freeze engines from 2022 in boost for Red Bull

Formula One teams and manufacturers voted unanimously on Thursday to end development of the current engines after this season in a move that paves the way for Red Bull to continue using Honda-designed power units. Honda are leaving the spor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021