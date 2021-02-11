Left Menu

Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. Sobol's allies used her account on Twitter to say she considered the case to be political. Navalny was poisoned in Siberia last summer with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:00 IST
Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. The case against Sobol, who is under house arrest facing charges she flouted COVID-19 restrictions at a protest last month, comes amid a crackdown on Navalny's allies and supporters who have staged several rallies to protest against his jailing.

Most of Navalny's prominent allies are now in custody or under house arrest, but his supporters plan to stage a brief Valentine's Day protest in residential courtyards across the country this Sunday. The new charges against Sobol relate to a case opened in December. Her supporters said she rang the doorbell of a flat owned by the family of a man who Navalny has said was an FSB security service officer involved in his poisoning.

The FSB has dismissed Navalny's account of the poisoning. In its account, the Investigative Committee has said that Sobol and several others tried to gain entry to an elderly woman's flat in Moscow, wearing uniforms used by the state consumer health watchdog.

It accused her of tricking a delivery courier to enter the apartment block before barging into the woman's flat when she opened the door. It said Sobol was suspected of using violence to enter illegally. Sobol's allies used her account on Twitter to say she considered the case to be political.

Navalny was poisoned in Siberia last summer with what many Western countries say was a military-grade nerve agent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bars to reopen in some Spanish regions as infections slow

Castilla La Mancha became the latest Spanish region to announce an easing of pandemic restrictions on Thursday as the national COVID-19 infection rate fell to its lowest level in nearly a month. Bars and restaurants in the central region wi...

Provision to double councillors' fund; restart Atal Aahar Yojana: LoH on SDMC Budget

The Leader of House in the BJP-led SDMC while finalising the civic bodys annual budget on Thursday said provisions have been made to restart Atal Jan Aahar scheme and double the councillors development fund. South Delhi Municipal Corporatio...

Biden to join virtual Munich Security Conference - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden will address a virtual edition of the annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 19, the White House said on Thursday.White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed the address at a press briefing in Washington. Bid...

COVID-19: 48.9 per cent of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Thursday

Out of the targeted 2,07,382 beneficiaries targeted for COVID-19 vaccination in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, nearly 49 per cent were inoculated, officials said.On Thursday 1721 vaccination sessions were organised during which Covishield and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021