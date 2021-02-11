EU approves COVID-19 vaccine export to UK, U.S., Japan, China, Gulf countries

EU approves COVID-19 vaccine export to UK, U.S., Japan, China, Gulf countriesReuters | Brussels | Updated: 11-02-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 23:13 IST
The European Commission has so far approved all requests for the export of COVID-19 vaccines since it set up on Jan. 30 a mechanism to monitor vaccine trade, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.
The EU granted in total 37 authorizations for vaccine exports to 21 countries between Jan. 30 and Feb. 10, including the United States, Britain, Japan, Mexico, several Gulf countries, Canada, Australia and China, the spokeswoman said, without giving precise figures on the number of shots being exported from factories in the EU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
