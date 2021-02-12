2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting
Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hip wound. The bullets travelled through glass at the entrance and struck the victims.The woman was arrested and the man was detained for questioning.
The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hip wound. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said both victims were in stable condition and neither injury was believed to be life-threatening.
Ferguson said a woman arguing with a man fired multiple shots outside the building. The bullets travelled through glass at the entrance and struck the victims.
The woman was arrested and the man was detained for questioning. A lockdown at the hospital was lifted shortly after noon.
