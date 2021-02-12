Left Menu

2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hip wound. The bullets travelled through glass at the entrance and struck the victims.The woman was arrested and the man was detained for questioning.

PTI | Neworleans | Updated: 12-02-2021 01:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 01:03 IST
2 bystanders hurt, woman arrested in hospital shooting

Two bystanders were wounded Thursday after an argument outside a hospital emergency room ended in gunfire, New Orleans police said.

The late morning shooting at University Medical Center left a man with a shoulder wound and a woman with a hip wound. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson said both victims were in stable condition and neither injury was believed to be life-threatening.

Ferguson said a woman arguing with a man fired multiple shots outside the building. The bullets travelled through glass at the entrance and struck the victims.

The woman was arrested and the man was detained for questioning. A lockdown at the hospital was lifted shortly after noon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says it will not turn back from Russian S-400s - TRT Haber

Turkey will not turn back from its acquisition of Russian S-400 defense systems despite U.S. sanctions, it said on Thursday, but added it would seek to resolve issues with its NATO ally through dialogue.In December, Washington imposed sanct...

ANALYSIS-Adaptation no longer 'Cinderella' of climate action - but barriers remain

Efforts to adapt to worsening climate change impacts are no longer playing Cinderella to better-financed work to cut emissions - but big obstacles still stand in the way of staying safer from climate threats, adaptation experts said on Thur...

Soccer-Southampton see off Wolves to reach Cup quarter-finals

Second-half goals from Danny Ings and Stuart Armstrong earned Southampton a 2-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Thursday and a place in the FA Cup quarter-finals. The victory lifted Southampton after four successive Premier League defeats...

Soccer-Russia to consider vaccinating Euro 2020 staff against COVID-19

Russia is considering whether to vaccinate staff working at European Championship soccer matches in St. Petersburg this year against COVID-19, the head of the local organising committee said on Thursday. St. Petersburg is set to host four m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021