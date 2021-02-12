Left Menu

'We're dying': Audio calls of migrants trapped in truck prompt U.S. investigation

The official said ICE's Homeland Security Investigations unit was looking into 911 calls placed on Monday around San Antonio, Texas. "We're dying," a male caller said in Spanish as he pleaded for help on one of the calls, according to recordings obtained by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 04:01 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 04:01 IST
'We're dying': Audio calls of migrants trapped in truck prompt U.S. investigation

U.S. authorities are investigating reports that about 80 migrants may have been trapped in a tanker truck on Monday and were struggling to breathe, an official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Thursday. The official said ICE's Homeland Security Investigations unit was looking into 911 calls placed on Monday around San Antonio, Texas.

"We're dying," a male caller said in Spanish as he pleaded for help on one of the calls, according to recordings obtained by Reuters. Moans of others could be heard in the background. The ICE investigative unit is seeking to learn if the incident may have been human trafficking, the official said.

"At face value, it’s at least human smuggling," said the official, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter. The investigation comes as arrests of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border have been increasing after a steep drop at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. officials in January encountered nearly 78,000 migrants attempting to cross the southern border illegally or who were denied at ports of entry, a 6 percent increase over the previous month.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation field office in San Antonio and Bexar County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment. On one of the calls, a man said a white truck with approximately 80 people inside was stopped on the side of the highway, according to the recording.

"We don't have oxygen," the man said at one point. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, whose jurisdiction includes San Antonio, described the scene in an interview with KABB, a local Fox affiliate.

"It's heartbreaking to hear because clearly behind the caller in the background, you can hear others in the car, in the trailer, and they're also screaming for help in Spanish and saying that they're out of air," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

Oil giant Shell accelerates 2050 carbon reduction targets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain, EU reiterate commitment to resolve N. Ireland protocol issues

Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve issues around the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines.After a meeting between senior British minister ...

Reddit rally in cannabis stocks stubbed out

Shares of red-hot cannabis firms plunged by more than one-third on Thursday, marking another short-lived squeeze of short sellers by retail investors aiming to benefit from an expected push to decriminalize marijuana under U.S. President Jo...

Soccer-Abraham the hero at both ends as Chelsea edge past Barnsley

Chelsea reached the FA Cup quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win at Championship side Barnsley on Thursday settled by a goal from centre forward Tammy Abraham as the Blues notched up their fourth win in five games under new manager Thom...

EU's Sefcovic speaks of constructive post-Brexit meeting with Gove

European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britains top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.Set to intensify our joint work on IrelandNorthern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021