EU's Sefcovic speaks of constructive post-Brexit meeting with Gove

EU's Sefcovic speaks of constructive post-Brexit meeting with GoveReuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-02-2021 04:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 04:09 IST
European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called talks with Britain's top Brexit minister Michael Gove in London constructive.
"Set to intensify our joint work on Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure solutions mutually agreed in December are implemented and to address all outstanding issues," Sefcovic wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sefcovic
- European Commission
- Michael Gove
- Brexit
- Maros Sefcovic
- London
- Britain
- Ireland
ALSO READ
Lidl GB has seen export problems since Brexit trade deal -CEO
UK's Johnson: lots of Brexit teething problems, but fishing will gain
UK's Johnson: lots of Brexit teething problems, but fishing will gain
UK's Johnson says lots of Brexit teething problems, employers fear worse to come
LSE looks at 'blank cheque' deals to keep London ahead after Brexit