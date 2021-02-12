Left Menu

Over her objection, Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony about massages is unsealed

In the excerpt, Giuffre's lawyer David Boies asked Maxwell whether she gave massages to anyone other than Epstein at any of the financier's properties. Maxwell responded that she does not give massages, prompting an exchange included in her indictment.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 05:05 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 05:05 IST
Over her objection, Ghislaine Maxwell's testimony about massages is unsealed

Ghislaine Maxwell denied under oath to having given anyone including the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein a massage, according to testimony released on Thursday that the British socialite fought to keep sealed.

The testimony was excerpted from a July 2016 deposition in a long-settled lawsuit by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. It is the basis for part of a perjury charge in a six-count indictment charging Maxwell with helping Epstein recruit three teenage girls for sex from 1994 to 1997.

Maxwell's lawyers had argued that prosecutors obtained the deposition illegally, and releasing the testimony would make getting it suppressed harder because prosecutors could claim it became public anyway. But on Monday, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska, who oversees Giuffre's case, found that Maxwell had only a "minimal" privacy interest in the 20-line excerpt, and could discuss suppressing it with the Manhattan judge in the criminal case.

Lawyers for Maxwell did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In the excerpt, Giuffre's lawyer David Boies asked Maxwell whether she gave massages to anyone other than Epstein at any of the financier's properties.

Maxwell responded that she does not give massages, prompting an exchange included in her indictment. "Is it your testimony that you've never given anybody a massage?" Boies asked.

"I have not given anyone a massage," Maxwell responded. "You never gave Mr. Epstein a massage, is that your testimony?"

"That is my testimony." The perjury charge, one of two in Maxwell's indictment, also covered Maxwell's denying knowledge of whether Epstein possessed sex toys, or had sex in the 1990s and 2000s with anyone other than herself and two other women.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty. Her trial is scheduled for July. Epstein killed himself in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

María Grever – Google honors famous Mexican singer, songwriter with doodle

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand plans to start COVID-19 vaccinations next week

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday the countrys COVID-19 inoculation program will likely begin on Feb. 20, brought forward by the earlier receipt of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine than originally anticipated.Pressure ha...

President Biden very clear about restoring compassion, order to immigration system: White House

US President Joe Biden has been very clear about restoring compassion and order to the countrys immigration system, the White House said on Thursday and noted that a series of executive actions signed by him in the last few weeks are just t...

Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary

The Britney Spears legal case was back in court on Thursday with little progress on the increasingly controversial issue of how much longer the pop star will have her personal and business affairs controlled by other people. Los Angeles Sup...

Global spending on green economic stimulus slowly tracking upwards -study

Massive post-pandemic stimulus packages are mostly failing to support action to tackle climate change or halt the loss of biodiversity, but the amount of green spending is slowly tracking upwards, according to a study https643e8587-b887-4b3...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021