Following is a summary of current world news briefs. North Korea's Kim blasts bureaucracy for unambitious economic plans

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has denounced his cabinet for a lack of innovation and "smart strategies" in drafting goals for a new five-year economic plan, state media reported on Friday. The ruling Workers' Party wrapped up its four-day plenary meeting on Thursday, where Kim also mapped out his vision for inter-Korean affairs and relations with other countries, as well as party rules and personnel issues. China will 'eat our lunch,' Biden warns after clashing with Xi on most fronts

U.S. President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held their first phone call as leaders and appeared at odds on most issues, even as Xi warned that confrontation would be a "disaster" for both nations. While Xi has called for "win-win" cooperation, Biden has called China America's "most serious competitor" and vowed to "out compete" Beijing. Myanmar ruler calls for end to protests as U.S. imposes sanctions

Myanmar's new junta leader on Thursday called on civil servants to return to work and urged people to stop mass gatherings to avoid spreading the coronavirus, as a sixth day of protests against him and his coup rocked the country. Washington announced a first round of sanctions, while European Union lawmakers called on their countries to also take action against the military leadership and Britain said it was considering measures to punish the Feb. 1 takeover. Russia files new charges against ally of Kremlin critic Navalny

Russian state investigators brought fresh charges against Lyubov Sobol, an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, on Thursday, accusing her of violently entering a flat in December, her supporters said on Twitter. The case against Sobol, who is under house arrest facing charges she flouted COVID-19 restrictions at a protest last month, comes amid a crackdown on Navalny's allies and supporters who have staged several rallies to protest against his jailing. BBC World News barred from airing in China

British television channel BBC World News was barred on Friday from airing in China, a week after Britain's media regulator revoked Chinese state television's licence to broadcast in the United Kingdom. China's National Radio and Television Administration said an investigation found BBC World News' China-related reports had "seriously violated" regulations, including that news should be "truthful and fair," had harmed the country's national interests and undermined national unity. Italy's 5-Star votes to back Draghi, opening way for new government

Members of Italy's 5-Star Movement voted on Thursday to back Prime Minister designate Mario Draghi, opening the way for the former European Central Bank chief to take office at the head of a broad government of national unity. In an online ballot, 59.3% of 5-Star supporters heeded a call from party leaders to support the new administration, despite the fact it includes some of their arch foes and will be headed by the sort of technocrat they have previously decried. Britain, EU stress commitment to solve N.Ireland border row

Britain and the European Union on Thursday reiterated their commitment to resolve post-Brexit trade frictions over the Northern Ireland border in the wake of a row over COVID-19 vaccines. Senior British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic released a joint statement after they met on Thursday, saying they had "a frank but constructive discussion". 'We're dying': Audio calls of migrants trapped in truck prompt U.S. investigation

U.S. authorities are investigating reports that about 80 migrants may have been trapped in a tanker truck on Monday and were struggling to breathe, an official with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said on Thursday. The official said ICE's Homeland Security Investigations unit was looking into 911 calls placed on Monday around San Antonio, Texas. Experts urge Biden to restore U.S. leadership in global nuclear security

Nearly 30 experts on global nuclear security urged President Joe Biden's administration on Thursday to restore U.S. leadership on fissile materials to reduce the threat that militants will use them to create weapons. Global security of materials like plutonium and highly enriched uranium received "limited high-level attention" by former President Donald Trump's administration, the experts said in a letter to about six officials at the State Department, the Department of Energy and the National Security Council. Britain's hotel quarantine booking system crashes after launch

Britain's new system for booking a room in its mandatory hotel quarantine scheme was on Thursday taken offline shortly after it launched. The government said on Tuesday it will require passengers arriving from countries where worrying coronavirus variants are spreading to pay for 10 days of quarantine in hotels, while rule-breakers will face heavy fines or jail terms, under tighter restrictions from next week.

