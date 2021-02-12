Haryana Home Minister directs officials to prepare draft of anti-conversion law

Left Menu

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday chaired a meeting of a committee and directed officials to expedite the draft of the anti-conversion law so that it can be implemented in the state soon.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij at a meeting of the drafting committee on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday chaired a meeting of a committee and directed officials to expedite the draft of the anti-conversion law so that it can be implemented in the state soon. The Haryana Home Minister, in the meeting of the drafting committee, said that the enactment of the proposed law will stop religious conversions by force, inducement, false promise of marriage, or other unethical methods and will help in taking stringent action against the culprits.

All aspects of the preliminary draft brought by the committee were carefully considered in the meeting. "Laws made on this subject in other states are also being studied," added Vij.

India's Freedom of Religion Acts or 'anti-conversion' laws are state-level statutes that have been enacted to regulate religious conversions. The laws are in force in nine out of twenty-eight states which include Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

