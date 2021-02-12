Blinken, S.Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar- State Department

Blinken, S.Korea foreign minister discuss North Korea, Myanmar- State DepartmentReuters | Updated: 12-02-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 09:09 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken underlined the need for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula and expressed concern over the military coup in Myanmar with South Korea's Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong on Thursday, the U.S. State Department said.
Blinken also pledged full partnership to enhance the strength of the U.S.-South Korea alliance, the State Department added.
