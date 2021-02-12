Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi to visit Bijnor, Meerut on Feb 15

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Meerut districts on February 15, according to sources.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is now scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor and Meerut districts on February 15, according to sources. Gandhi was earlier expected to conduct a dialogue with farmers in Bijnor and Muzaffarnagar districts on February 13.

During her visit, she will participate in the Kisan Panchayat and meet the farmer families. Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress leader visited Saharanpur to attend Kisan Mahapanchayat.

Addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat, she alleged that the new farm laws are designed to help billionaires. Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rajasthan on February 12 and February 13 to express solidarity with farmers who are protesting against the new agricultural laws of the Centre.

Congress had earlier extended full support to the call for 'chakka jam' from farmers for three hours last week. The grand old party and the other opposition parties have raised their concern against the new farm laws. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

