Left Menu

Police seizes 180 kg ganja in Andhra's Prakasam district, 8 held

Prakasam district Police on Thursday seized 180 kg of cannabis being illegally transported from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala.

ANI | Prakasam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-02-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 12:31 IST
Police seizes 180 kg ganja in Andhra's Prakasam district, 8 held
Chirala DSP Srikanth briefing the media. Image Credit: ANI

Prakasam district Police on Thursday seized 180 kg of cannabis being illegally transported from Andhra Pradesh to Kerala. The police detained eight persons from Kerala and seized two cars and 90 packets of ganja weighing 2 kg each.

According to Chirala DSP Srikanth, Yaddanapudi sub-inspector and his team nabbed the accused during the checking at Anantavaram check-post on Thursday afternoon. "Two cars tried to escape checking then our officers chased them and stopped those vehicles at Yanamadala village," Chirala DSP Srikanth told the media.

He further said that there were eight persons in the cars. "54 ganza packets are caught in one car and 36 packets from the other. Each packet has 2 kg of ganja. They were bringing this ganja from Paderu of Visakhapatnam district. They had changed the number plates of the cars," the police said.

All eight accused are from Kerala and they used to buy ganja from Paderu district and sell it in Ernakulam of Kerala at exorbitant prices. The police said that the seized material is worth Rs 2 lakhs and it would have been sold for Rs 10 lakhs.

"Our police team who caught this illegal transport gang will be rewarded," DSP Srikanth added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan political 'village mentality' pierced as Tokyo Olympics Mori set to resign

In just a week, the metamorphosis was complete former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori went from being a political asset seen as vital to the Tokyo Olympics success to a liability threatening the already cloudy outlook for the Summer Ga...

Tornado hits Turkish town, injuring 16 people

A small tornado struck a town on Turkeys Aegean coast, leaving a path of destruction and injuring 16 people, officials and reports said Friday.The tornado touched down late on Thursday in the resort town of Cesme, some 90 kilometres west of...

LIC felicitates motormen of Central Railway Mumbai

New Delhi India, February 12 ANIMediawire The Covid-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill. But the wheels of Central Railway, Mumbai did not stop. When the whole world was confined to their homes due to Coronavirus, the Lockdo...

Democrats pushing Biden's COVID-19 bill through House panels

Democrats pushed half of President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee Thursday, advancing USD 1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans call too costly, economica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021