2 bodies found in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Mumbai Police on Thursday recovered two bodies in Ghatkopar area here. "We have registered two different accident death records (ADR) and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem," the police said

According to the senior officer of Pant Nagar police station, a body of a 55-year-old man was found in the gutter in the evening. The body of the 40-year-old man was found in his house, he said. "I can't say anything about it right now, if it is it is murder or suicide," the police said.

Further investigation is underway.

