Cattle and coal scam: ED conducts searches at TMC leader Vinay Mishra's Kolkata residence

The Enforcement Directorate is conducting search operations at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra in Kolkata in connection with cattle and coal scam, sources informed on Friday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:21 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Earlier on January 27, an arrest warrant has been issued against the TMC leader in a cattle smuggling case by the Asansol Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special court.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had also conducted raids at the Mishra's residence on December 31 in connection with the same case. A lookout notice was also issued against him. (ANI)

