Hearing of plea in Delhi HC seeking to defer surrender of prisoners above 65 years adjourned to Feb 22

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the matter to February 22 on a plea seeking direction to the Delhi Government and Director General of Prisons to defer the surrender of prisoners above 65 years and those suffering from comorbidities.

The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the matter to February 22 on a plea seeking direction to the Delhi Government and Director General of Prisons to defer the surrender of prisoners above 65 years and those suffering from comorbidities. In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the plea also prayed that emergency parole to such prisoners be extended for a further period and such prisoners may be directed to be surrender after the surrender of all other prisoners, in the larger interest of prisoners and jail administration.

The matter got adjourn for February 22, 2021, after the Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh didn't assemble. The plea also states that the situation in Delhi jails is not such that one room or barrack can be provided to each infected prisoner because a number of prisoners are lodged together in a single barrack or room.

Delhi jails have the capacity to retain 10,026 prisoners only and at present, about 14,000 prisoners are lodged, excluding about 4,000 prisoners who are presently released on interim bail or emergency parole, read the plea. "It is, therefore, clear that social distancing cannot be maintained as the Tihar jails are overly crowded and in case 4,000 prisoners surrender, the situation may worsen in Tihar jails and the same would be detrimental and adversely affect prisoners and jail administration as well," the plea said.

It further stated that age increases the risk for severe illness due to COVID-19, therefore, the aforesaid issue requires detailed deliberations and the accused, in any case, must be directed to surrender in a phased manner considering age, disability, and medical ailments or conditions of prisoners. (ANI)

