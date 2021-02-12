Rajouri district administration deploys 'Lok Mitars' to ensure better implementation of govt schemes

To ensure better implementation of Government schemes at ground level and to bridge the communication gap between government and the public, the Rajouri district administration today launched Lok Mitar - Helping Hands for Public, a team of four officials, with a cover of Revenue Official (Patwari). District Development Commissioner (DDC) Rajouri, Rajesh K Shavan, on Thursday, constituted as many as 386 teams consisting of the field functionaries from Rural Development Department, Integrated Child Development Services, Forest, Agriculture, Education, IT, and Revenue Department and designated them as Lok Mitars here at a mega event organised at the district headquarter.

The DDC inaugurated the program and released a booklet containing all details of 'Lok Mitars' who have been appointed village-wise. Shavan, in his address, said that the objective of introducing the 'Lok Mitars' in the district was to ensure better dissemination of information in the remotest corner which will result in awareness about Government schemes and bring transparency in the system in the interest of Public.

"Lok Mitras shall function as eyes and ears of the District Administration, by establishing direct contact with the public and they will be available 24/7 for the public," said Shavan. He further stated that the 'Lok Mitars' are officials who are already working in the various Departments, but they have been given the responsibility to share the issues of the public with the district administration so that they can act as conduits between the administration and the public.

"With the help of 'Lok Mitars', people who used to travel long distances for getting information, lodging complaints, and inquiring about the status of their requests, shall get a sigh of relief as it will save their time and money. This shall also reduce the response time taken by the concerned departments and increase their accountability to the public," Shavan added. Shavan, while addressing the program, made the 'Lok Mitars' aware of their responsibilities like facilitation and support to the public in all matters, keeping primary contact with the beneficiaries and ensuring implementation of all programs and schemes up to the grass-root level, updating information and feedback on Lokmitar Portal on a daily basis, maintaining coordination with the beneficiaries and various departments to ensure easy access to the services being provided by various departments.

"The Government has launched a number of welfare schemes and programs for the public, but all these schemes are of no use if the public is not aware of them and the overall development of the District can only be ensured when all the stakeholders play their role well," stated Shavan. He said that 'Lok Mitars' shall work in consultation with the public representatives and members of PRIs and shall ensure the easy access to Government information for the public.

The Rajouri DDC advised the 'Lok Mitars' to keep close liaison with the PRI members to access the developmental demands of the public and bring to the notice of the District Administration the issues and demands so that all their genuine grievances can be redressed in a time-bound manner and their sufferings mitigated. "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign is in full swing in the District and a lot of work is being done for generating awareness among the Public. The need of the hour is to work towards covering all the beneficiaries under Sehat Scheme-Ayushman Bharat Programme, Mobilisation of beneficiaries for COVID-19 Vaccination, registration of houses under PMAY, linking AADHAR, providing pension, Jal Jeevan Mission-Har Ghar Nal se Jal and implementation of various other schemes," he stated further.

Around 2500 persons attended the program and highly appreciated the concept. The District Administration also organised a pledge ceremony for Saving Water and the protection of Rights of Girl Child under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao was also held during the program and oath was administered to all the participants. The officials of different departments made 'Lok Mitars' aware about various welfare schemes being implemented by their respective departments in the district to ensure their better implementation at ground level through stalls, hoardings, and speeches.

The special focus remained on schemes like Sehat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Nasha Mukt, Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Yojana, SAKHI- One Stop Centre (OSC) besides AYUSH, Horticulture, Agriculture, Forest Preservation, Covid vaccination, Nutrition and MidDay meals. Several dignitaries including Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandan Kohli, senior police officials, Tehsildars, Block Development Officers besides other district and sectoral officers were present at the program.

Besides this block development council Chairpersons, district development council members, and almost all the sarpanches of different panchayats in the District were also present at the event. (ANI)

