Six killed in explosion in fireworks factory in TN

At least six workers ofa private fireworks factory near Sattur in this district werekilled in an explosion at the unit on Friday, police said.

The incident happened while some chemicals were beingmixed to produce fireworks, police said.

Ten fire fighting units from various locations havebeen rushed to the spot to douse the fire in the factory atAcchankulam village.

Initial reports quoting fire service personnelsaid about 10 people were injured in the explosion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)