Chennai, Feb 12 (PTI): Highlights from the southern region at 5 PM.

MDS1 TL-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: 143 new cases, 1 death in Telangana Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 143 fresh COVID-19 cases,taking the infection count to 2,96,277, while one deathpushed the toll to 1,614, the state government said.

MDS2 TN-FIREWORKS-EXPLOSION Six killed in explosion in fireworks factory in TN Virudhunagar (TN): At least six workers of a privatefireworks factory near Sattur in this district werekilled in an explosion at the unit on Friday, police said.

MES1 PD-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Nineteen fresh cases in Puducherry Puducherry: Puducherry logged 19 new COVID-19 casesduring the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Friday, taking theinfection count to 39,416.

MES4 AP-PANCHAYAT POLLS-PHASE 2 2nd phase of Andhra Pradesh panchayat polls on Feb 13 Amaravati: As many as 2,786 panchayats in Andhra Pradeshare set to go for polls in the second phase on Saturday.

SRG5 AP-YSRCP LEADER-MURDER YSR Congress leader killed in Kakinada Kakinada

