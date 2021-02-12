U’khand disaster: Missing Kashmiri engineer’s body found

U’khand disaster: Missing Kashmiri engineer’s body foundPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 12-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 17:03 IST
The Body of a Kashmiri engineer, who had gone missing following a glacier burst in Uttarakhand, was recovered on Friday, officials said.
The body of Basharat Ahmed Zargar, a resident of the Soura area of the city, was recovered near the Rishi Ganga power project where he was working, they said.
The officials said his family members, who were in Uttarakhand, have expressed the desire to bring the body here for last rites.
