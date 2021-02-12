Prime accused in gang rape case sentenced to 24 years RI

The prime accused in therape and sale of a minor girl in 1996 at Vithura nearThiruvananthapuram was on Friday sentenced to 24 yearsRigorous Imprisonment by a special court here.

The Additional District Sessions Court also slapped Sureshwith a fine of Rs 1.90 lakh.

The court charged him under various sections of the IPC,including 344 (wrongful confinement for 10 or more days) and372 (selling minor for the purpose of prostitution) andSection 3(1) and 5(1)(g)(ii) of the Immoral Traffic PreventionAct and sentenced him to various terms from 2 to 10 years.

As the sentences will be run concurrently, he will haveto serve only 10 years in jail.

The court, while imposing the fine on him, directed thatthe amount, if realised, be given to the rape survivor.

It also ordered the state government to pay adequatecompensation to the girl, the quantum of which shall bedetermined by the district legal service authority.

Suresh, who forced the girl into the flesh trade, wasnabbed by the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala police in 2019from Hyderabad, four years after he went absconding during thetrial.

He surrendered before the court in 2014, following theacquittal of other accused in the case that year.

The court had declared him a fugitive in several casesregistered against him in connection with the rape The girl was raped by several people between November1995 and May 1996.

She was allegedly lured into the trap by a person with ajob offer.

