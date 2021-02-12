Bedi asks CS to conduct Vigilance probe into 'financial irregularities' in operation of CM's Relief Fund

Puducherry Lt Governor KiranBedi on Friday asked the Chief Secretary to conduct a probeand seek a special audit by the CAG into alleged financialirregularities in operating the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In a WhatsApp message, Bedi said she has asked the ChiefSecretary, who is also the Chief Vigilance Officer, to submitan interim report within two weeks.

The Lt Governor said she had received 'certaindocuments' suggesting that financial aid from CMRF was beingdistributed without due diligence and given to 62beneficiaries of a particular area under the garb of illness.

She said she has asked the Chief Secretary to seek anurgent and special audit of CMRF by the Comptroller andAuditor General in the matter.

Bedi said the 62 beneficiaries had the facility of freemedical care available with Primary Health Centres and couldhave been directed to them.

She noted that CMRF is trust money and ought to be used''with utmost responsibility following due diligence andpreferably where no other options were immediately available.'' The Lt Governor said all families under BPL categorynow have access to free Health care upto Rs five lakh perfamily a year under the Prime Minister's Health Care scheme`.

She warned that anyone endorsing the sanction of fundwithout due diligence would be equallyresponsible in thevigilance and audit enquiry and asked officers to apply theirmind while supporting sanction or having a different opinion.

The Lt Governor asked auditors to make public detailsof the Chief Minister`s sanction of relief for the last fiveyears from June2016 (when the present government was formed)to date.

