Nagpur: Unidentified man booked for ex-minister's fake profile

Nagpur: Unidentified man booked for ex-minister's fake profilePTI | Nagpur | Updated: 12-02-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 20:07 IST
An unidentified person has beenbooked for creating a fake Facebook account of ex-Maharashtraminister Rajendra Mulak and demanding money through it, policein Nagpur said on Friday.
Based on the complaint of Khamla resident PrakashBarokar, the Rana Pratap Nagar police have lodged a case forcheating and impersonation, an official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
