MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

Police in Madhya Pradesh'sBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.

Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni area afterlocal Congress leaders threatened two days ago that they wouldnot allow Ranaut to shoot if she did not apologize, by Fridayevening, over her tweets against the farmers protesting atDelhi borders.

Over 100 protesters gathered near gate numbers 2 and 4of the coal handling plant of a power station, near where theshooting of the film ''Dhaakad'' is going on, on Friday evening.

Protesters were dispersed by using water jets fromfire brigade vehicles, said Sarni City Superintendent ofPolice Abhay Ram Choudhary.

Ranaut usually comes for shooting around 6 pm but onFriday she was scheduled to appear late in the evening andwas not present when the protesters thronged the spot.

Choudhary denied local Congress unit's allegation thatbatons were used against protesters, including women.

On Thursday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said hehad asked police to ensure that the shooting was notdisrupted.

Police personnel carrying batons and even firearmswere deployed around the site, while an inspector was assignedto oversee Ranaut's safety at a resort 45 km away where she isstaying, the official said.

Ranaut's shoot is to end on February 17, he added.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya andChicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav hadon Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul.

They had threatened that they would not allow Ranautto shoot at Sarni if she did not apologize by Friday eveningover her comments against the ongoing farmers' protest onDelhi borders.

The Congress leaders alleged that Ranaut had malignedfarmers who are protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

Twitter had deleted some of Ranaut's controversialtweets on the ongoing protests.

On Thursday, home minister Mishra had said the BJPgovernment in the state will ensure that ''behan-beti''(sister-daughter) Kangana'' faced no problem while shooting.

