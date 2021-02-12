Left Menu

MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:07 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:04 IST
MP: Water sprayed to disperse Cong workers protesting against Kangana
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Police in Madhya Pradesh'sBetul district on Friday evening sprayedwater on Congressworkers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film.

Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni area afterlocal Congress leaders threatened two days ago that they wouldnot allow Ranaut to shoot if she did not apologize, by Fridayevening, over her tweets against the farmers protesting atDelhi borders.

Over 100 protesters gathered near gate numbers 2 and 4of the coal handling plant of a power station, near where theshooting of the film ''Dhaakad'' is going on, on Friday evening.

Protesters were dispersed by using water jets fromfire brigade vehicles, said Sarni City Superintendent ofPolice Abhay Ram Choudhary.

Ranaut usually comes for shooting around 6 pm but onFriday she was scheduled to appear late in the evening andwas not present when the protesters thronged the spot.

Choudhary denied local Congress unit's allegation thatbatons were used against protesters, including women.

On Thursday, Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said hehad asked police to ensure that the shooting was notdisrupted.

Police personnel carrying batons and even firearmswere deployed around the site, while an inspector was assignedto oversee Ranaut's safety at a resort 45 km away where she isstaying, the official said.

Ranaut's shoot is to end on February 17, he added.

State Congress Sewa Dal secretary Manoj Arya andChicholi Block Congress Committee president Nekram Yadav hadon Wednesday submitted a memorandum to a tehsildar in Betul.

They had threatened that they would not allow Ranautto shoot at Sarni if she did not apologize by Friday eveningover her comments against the ongoing farmers' protest onDelhi borders.

The Congress leaders alleged that Ranaut had malignedfarmers who are protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

Twitter had deleted some of Ranaut's controversialtweets on the ongoing protests.

On Thursday, home minister Mishra had said the BJPgovernment in the state will ensure that ''behan-beti''(sister-daughter) Kangana'' faced no problem while shooting.

PTI COR LAL NP KRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece extends lockdown to more regions to contain COVID-19 pandemic

Greece on Friday extended the full lockdown imposed on metropolitan Athens earlier this week to more regions of the country in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 infections, the deputy civil protection minister said. Effective on Satur...

Britain's infection rate lowers to July numbers

Britains scientific advisers say they are confident the coronavirus outbreak is shrinking across the country for the first time in more than six months.The government says the reproduction or R number, which measures how many people each in...

Trump defenders take the impeachment stage to make his case

After a prosecution case rooted in emotive, violent images from the Capitol siege, Donald Trumps impeachment trial shifts on Friday to defense lawyers prepared to make a fundamental concession The violence was every bit as traumatic, unacce...

Tata Motors names Marc Llistosella as new CEO, MD

Tata Motors on Friday said it has appointed Marc Llistosella as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.He is the former President and CEO of Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation and Head of Daimler Trucks in Asia.Llistosella, whose app...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021