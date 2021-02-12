Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters ask U.S. Supreme Court to delay extradition to Japan

Carlos Ghosn's accused escape plotters ask U.S. Supreme Court to delay extradition to JapanReuters | Boston | Updated: 12-02-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 21:41 IST
Lawyers for two men accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co Ltd Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan while awaiting trial on financial charges have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene and delay their extradition.
Defense lawyers sought an emergency stay of a lower-court order that cleared the way for U.S. Army Special Forces veteran Michael Taylor and his son, Peter Taylor, to be handed over to Japan as early as Friday.
