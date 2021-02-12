Left Menu

Probationary Police Officers administered oath at SKPA in J-K's Udhampur

Probationary Police Officers on Friday administered oath with attestation-cum-passing-out parade after successful completion of their training at Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Udhampur (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 12-02-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 22:24 IST
Probationary Police Officers administered oath at SKPA in J-K's Udhampur
J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha saluting at passing out ceremony at SKPA. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Probationary Police Officers on Friday administered oath with attestation-cum-passing-out parade after successful completion of their training at Sher-I-Kashmir Police Academy (SKPA) in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 13th batch of officers including three Prob. Deputy Superintendents along with the 24th batch of 583 Prob. Sub-Inspectors took oath today in front of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who was the chief guest of the event.

Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh and Director of SKPA also present in the programme. Complimenting the probationary officers on completion of their training, Governor said that newly recruited Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) and Police Sub Inspector (PSI) has done their duty in the best way during the COVID-19 Pandemic and DDC election in UT.

"Due to coronavirus protocol, the training of the police officers had halted and all the DYSP and PSI fielded to the ground before complication of their training," Sinha said here. Hailing the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Governor said that it is one of the best police in the country.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police is one of the best Police in India because they face many challenges and are capable to tackle all challenges. Cybercrime is growing day by day as anti national activists use social media to spread false propaganda as well as misinformation and rumours to spread hatred. But our Cybercrime experts tackle all the situations well and spread peace in the valley," Sinha said at the event. Director-General of Police, Dilbag Singh praised the J-K police said that though all other police forces are doing tremendous jobs there is something special in UT police.

"The top leaders of the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah praise J-K police mostly in their speeches for its dedication and sacrifices," said DGP and thanked both the leaders for expressing their warm emotions toward the J-K police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake of magnitude 6.2 strikes Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region - GFZ

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck the Tajikistan-Xinjiang border region late on Friday, the GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences GFZ said.The quake was at a depth of 86 km 53.4 miles, GFZ said. ...

Tremors felt in Delhi and Punjab.

Tremors felt in Delhi and Punjab....

Airtel board to meet next week on strategic plans, rejig of subsidiaries' shareholding framework

Bharti Airtel on Friday said its board will meet on February 17 to discuss the future strategic plans and reorganisation of the shareholding framework of subsidiary companies.This may lead to consolidation acquisition of shares of subsidiar...

Healthcare stocks, recovery optimism push FTSE 100 higher

Londons FTSE 100 rose on Friday, clocking a second straight weekly rise, led by gains in healthcare stocks as investors remained optimistic of a vaccine-led economic recovery even as data showed the UK economy shrank by a record 9.9 last ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021