Former Cong Mayor, accused in Bengaluru violence, granted bail

Former Congress Mayor R SampathRaj, who was in judicial custody for nearly three months inconnection with the East Bengaluru violence on August 12 thatleft four people dead, was granted bail by the Karnataka HighCourt on Friday.

The single judge bench of Justice John Michael Cunhagranted bail to Sampath Raj.

The Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahallimunicipal ward was arrested in Bengaluru on November 17 2020.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on a rampage on August11 last year, setting ablaze the houses of PulakeshinagarCongress MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over analleged inflammatory social media post by his nephew.

The mob also torched Devara Jeevanahalli andKadugondanahalli police stations over suspicion that thenephew was present there.

Three people were killed in police firing while anotherperson died due to abdominal injuries suffered in theviolence.

In the charge sheet, Sampath Raj was charged withhatching a conspiracy for the violence to finish off the MLApolitically in connivance with another Congress corporator andsome others.

The Corporator and his aide were also arrested.

Police had accused Sampath Raj of remaining in touch withthe masterminds throughout the widespread arson and violence.

