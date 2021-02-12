Left Menu

2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.The Chicago crash comes days after a pickup truck plunged about 70 feet 21 meters off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin.

PTI | Chicago | Updated: 12-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 23:11 IST
2 killed, 2 injured when car plunges off Chicago expressway

Two people were killed and two more were seriously injured early Friday when their vehicle hit a concrete wall along a Chicago expressway and plunged off the highway onto a street 50 feet (15 meters) below, police said.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Interstate 55 — also known as the Stevenson Expressway — at around 4 a.m. when it struck a concrete wall and tumbled off the edge, striking a light pole before landing on the street in the McKinley Park neighbourhood on Chicago's Southwest Side, Illinois State Police Trooper Omoayena Williams said.

Two people in the car were killed and the two others were hospitalised with serious but non-life- threatening injuries, police said. Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The Chicago crash comes days after a pickup truck plunged about 70 feet (21 meters) off a slippery interchange exit ramp in Wisconsin. The driver survived that crash and has said he feels thankful to be alive after this truck fell onto the shoulder of Interstate 94 in the Milwaukee-area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Australia to introduce landmark Google, Facebook legislation to parliament next week

Arabesque hires HSBC's Klier to head ESG data, advisory and research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Mercedes say they are dealing with some F1 engine issues

Formula One champions Mercedes said on Friday they were dealing with some engine issues ahead of the new season but expected everything to be fixed by the first race.The comment, in a team interview with engine head Hywel Thomas, drew some ...

WRAPUP 2-Lower-income households dim U.S. consumer sentiment

U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early February amid growing pessimism about the economy among households with annual incomes below 75,000, even as the government is poised to deliver another round of COVID-19 relief money. The ...

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources.

Parliamentary panel on defence decides to visit Galwan Valley, Pangong in Eastern Ladakh, say sources....

Biden: Governors and mayors need USD 350 billion to fight COVID

President Joe Biden met with a bipartisan group of governors and mayors at the White House on Friday as part of his push to give financial relief from the coronavirus pandemic to state and local governments a clear source of division with ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021