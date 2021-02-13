3 Manipur labourers, kidnapped by militants, rescued in daring op

Three labourers, kidnapped bymilitants in Manipur's Imphal East district, were rescued froma forest area on Friday, following a two-hour-long gunfightwith security forces.

The labourers were kidnapped on February 7 and soon aplan to rescue them was initiated, Chief Minister N BirenSingh told a press conference.

They were traced to the Kamuching forests and as thepolice team approached the area, the militants fired at them,leading to a gunfight that lasted for two hours, he said.

The militants, who could not be identified, escapedtaking advantage of the thick forest, he added.

The three workers were rescued and an AK-47 rifle wasrecovered, the chief minister said.

Two of those kidnapped were working at theconstruction site of a bridge at Laikhong near NongpokKeithelmanbi.

Such an incident of kidnapping has not been long heardin the state, the chief minister said.

Singh awarded Rs 10 lakhs to the district police teamfor the daring rescue operation.

