Rs 5 lakh award for Noida cops who rescued scientist in Sept 2020

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-02-2021 00:24 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 00:24 IST
Gautam Buddh Nagar police Commissioner Alok Singh on Friday handed over a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh to the police teams which had rescued a scientist who was kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 10 lakh in Noida, officials said.

The 45-year-old scientist working in a premier central government agency was kidnapped following a honey-trap in September, prompting a rescue operation by the police which had him released in two days.

The scientist's wife had approached the local Sector 49 police after which Commissioner Alok Singh had formed teams, overseen by Additional CP (Law and Order) Love Kumar, which had safely rescued the man from a hotel.

''The Uttar Pradesh government had announced a Rs 5-lakh award for the police team engaged in the rescue operation. The reward was handed over to the team today by the district police chief,'' a police spokesperson said.

The three teams were led by Noida DCP Rajesh S, Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh and ACP (3) Vimal Kumar Singh and some of the officials had even gone undercover in their effort to trace the kidnappers and the hostage who were at the hotel in Sector 41.

Crime Branch officials and Sector 49 police station officials were among the over two dozen policemen involved in the operation who have been rewarded, the spokesperson added.

