Gujarat: Death toll in tile factory mishap rises to three

The death toll in the accident atthe tile manufacturing factory in Gujarat's Morbi rose tothree after the body of a missing woman labourer was recoveredafter nearly thirty hours of rescue operation, officials saidon Saturday.

Six to seven silos containing ceramic clay had fallenat the factory located in Rangpur village of Morbi district onThursday evening. The bodies of two persons were recoveredfrom the debris on Friday.

''The body of a woman labourer, who had gone missingafter the mishap, was found late night on Friday after 30hours of rescue operation,'' fire officer Hitesh Dave said.

The deceased woman was identified as Sonamben Purabia,he said.

Two others were injured in the mishap and admitted toa hospital for treatment.

On Friday afternoon, the bodies of two victims,including that of the factory owner's business partner, werepulled out from the debris. The silos, each containing around60 tonnes of clay used for manufacturing tiles, had fallen onthe victims.

