Left Menu

Chargesheet filed against 2 accused in forged bank guarantee bond in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir Polices Crime Branch on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused in a seven-year-old case related to issuance of a forged bank guarantee bond for an amount of Rs 1 crore fraudulently to a New Delhi-based businessman, an official said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-02-2021 12:25 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 12:12 IST
Chargesheet filed against 2 accused in forged bank guarantee bond in Jammu
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police's Crime Branch on Saturday filed a charge sheet against two accused in a seven-year-old case related to the issuance of a forged bank guarantee bond for an amount of Rs 1 crore fraudulently to a New Delhi-based businessman, an official said. The charge sheet was filed against Vishal Mahajan of Jammu and Vinay Mittal of Delhi in the passenger tax court here for judicial determination, a spokesperson of the crime branch said. He said a written complaint was lodged by the branch manager of the J-K Bank, R S Pura branch, Vijay Kumar in the crime branch Jammu in 2014.

The complaint alleged that one forged bank guarantee bond for an amount of Rs 1 crore was fraudulently fabricated in the name and on behalf of the bank through its branch office R S Pura, Jammu, and Mobile Scelta Elettro Limited in favor of Shivam Enterprises of New Delhi, whereas, no such bank guarantee has been issued by the bank. It was alleged that the stamp paper used for preparing the fake bank guarantee was purchased in the name of Mahajan and that the officials of Messrs Moglie Scelta Elettro Ltd had not only manufactured and used the forged bank guarantee bond but also forged the signatures and seal of the bank official intentionally in order to cheat the bank and the beneficiary, the spokesperson said.

On receipt of the complaint, he said a preliminary verification was initiated by the crime branch in Jammu, and allegations were prima-facie substantiated. ''Accordingly, the instant case was registered under the relevant sections of law for an in-depth investigation. During the course of the investigation, both oral, as well as documentary evidence, were collected and offenses are fully established against both the criminals,'' the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt introduces Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in LS

A bill to replace an ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir JK cadre of civil services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory AGMUT cadre was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.Introducing The Jammu and Kas...

Volvo Cars elevates Jyoti Malhotra as Managing Director

Volvo Cars India on Saturday said it has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as its new Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2021.Malhotra, who currently serves as the Director Sales and Marketing, would be the first Indian to head the company ...

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the Australian Open on Sunday play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding ROD LAVER ARENA14-Garbine Muguruza Spain v 3-Naomi Osaka Japan 7-Aryna Sabalenka Belarus v 10-Se...

Dozen injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

Around a dozen people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.The vehicles, including a private bus with passengers on board, collided due to reduced visibility amid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021