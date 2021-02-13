Left Menu

Clashes, blasts intensify across Afghanistan

But violence remains high, with the U.S. and Afghan governments largely blaming the Taliban. On Saturday, a police spokesman in southern Kandahar province said a blast there was caused by a Humvee packed with explosives that targeted a police outpost, injuring seven police personnel.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 13-02-2021 12:43 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 12:33 IST
Clashes, blasts intensify across Afghanistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least four Afghan security force members, including a commander, were killed and seven were critically injured in blasts in eastern and southern provinces on Saturday, officials said, adding that three civilians were injured in the east. No militant group immediately claimed responsibility for the three attacks, which come amid an upsurge in violence in Afghanistan as clashes intensify between government forces and Taliban insurgents.

A string of near-daily roadside bombings in recent weeks has killed government officials, judges, journalists and activists. The bloodshed comes as U.S.-brokered peace talks in Qatar between the Taliban and representatives of the Afghan government have staggered in recent months.

President Joe Biden's team is reviewing a peace-building deal that the government of his predecessor Donald Trump sealed with the Taliban in February 2020. The pact requires all American and allied forces to leave the country by May 1. The United States has reduced the number of troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 from the 12,000 there when the agreement was signed. But violence remains high, with the U.S. and Afghan governments largely blaming the Taliban.

On Saturday, a police spokesman in southern Kandahar province said a blast there was caused by a Humvee packed with explosives that targeted a police outpost, injuring seven police personnel. Afghanistan's Defence Ministry said "18 Taliban terrorists were killed and 9 others were wounded" in an operation in Arghandab district of Kandahar province on Friday night.

An explosion targeted the police commander in the Chapa Dara district of eastern Kunar province, killing four local police personnel, including the commander, said a provincial police spokesman. A roadside bomb blast injured three civilians in Jalalabad, the capital of eastern Nangarhar province.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt introduces Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in LS

A bill to replace an ordinance to merge the Jammu and Kashmir JK cadre of civil services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory AGMUT cadre was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Saturday.Introducing The Jammu and Kas...

Volvo Cars elevates Jyoti Malhotra as Managing Director

Volvo Cars India on Saturday said it has appointed Jyoti Malhotra as its new Managing Director with effect from March 1, 2021.Malhotra, who currently serves as the Director Sales and Marketing, would be the first Indian to head the company ...

Tennis-Australian Open order of play on Sunday

Order of play on the main showcourts on the seventh day of the Australian Open on Sunday play begins at 0000 GMT, prefix number denotes seeding ROD LAVER ARENA14-Garbine Muguruza Spain v 3-Naomi Osaka Japan 7-Aryna Sabalenka Belarus v 10-Se...

Dozen injured in multi-vehicle pile-up on Yamuna Expressway

Around a dozen people were injured in a multi-vehicle pile-up on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Saturday morning, police said.The vehicles, including a private bus with passengers on board, collided due to reduced visibility amid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021