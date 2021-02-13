Left Menu

3 more held in connection with violence at Burari on R-Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2021 16:21 IST | Created: 13-02-2021 15:49 IST
3 more held in connection with violence at Burari on R-Day
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three more men have been arrested in connection with the violence during the farmers' tractor parade in north Delhi's Burari area on Republic day, police said on Saturday.

The accused -- Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32) -- were identified with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation following which raids were conducted to nab them, they said.

Both Sukhmeet and Gundeep are residents of Hari Nagar in west Delhi while Harvinder is a resident of Libaspur area, police said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of north district arrested the three men for their alleged role in the violence at Burari area on Republic day, a senior police officer said.

With these arrest, the police have arrested 14 people so far in connection with the violence at Burari on Republic day. Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre's new agri laws had clashed with the police during their tractor parade on January 26.

Their parade had dissolved into unprecedented scenes of anarchy as they fought with police, overturned vehicles and delivered a national insult hoisting a religious flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a privilege reserved for India's tricolour.

Over 500 police security personnel were injured while one protestors died during the Republic Day violence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1004 titled ‘Kibi Dango’, spoilers revealed, release possible on Feb 14

Optical components maker II-VI jumps into fray for Coherent with $6.4 bln bid

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s multiple possibilities revealed, what we know so far

ANALYSIS-Google partners brace for hit as search giant threatens Australia exit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entrepreneurs are the real patriots as they contribute in strengthening of nation's economy says thought-leader Shaurya Doval

Chandigarh University honors Shaurya Doval with Pride of India Award for his contribution as think-tank and Youth Icon for entrepreneurs India has beaten China by becoming the highest recipient of FDI even during COVID-19 Pandemic, says Sha...

Myanmar's 'Spiderman' joins anti-coup protests

Myanmars Spiderman suited up for an eighth day of protests on Saturday, to join tens of thousands of people around the country who oppose this months military coup and want the return of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The 28-year-old, who ...

EU calls on China to reverse ban on BBC World News channel

The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for Britains pulling of the licence of state-owned Chinese broadcaster CGTN.The EU said in a statemen...

Oxford University testing vaccine in children

The University of Oxford plans to test its COVID-19 vaccine in children for the first time, becoming the latest vaccine developer to assess whether its coronavirus shot is effective in young people.The trial announced Saturday seeks to recr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021