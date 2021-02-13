Daily wager sentenced to 20 yrs RI for sexually assaulting minor daughter

A daily wage worker has been sentenced to 20 years Rigorous Imprisonment by a Mahila Court here for sexually assaulting his nearly three-month-old daughter some months back at Vellitiruppur village.

District Mahila Court Judge, Malathi, while sentencing the 50-year-old laborer on Friday, also slapped a fine of Rs1,000 on him and ordered the Tamil Nadu government to pay compensation of Rs five lakh to the mother.

The prosecution case was that the man, who has a 10-year-old son, sexually assaulted the infant when the motherwas away. She returned and caught him red-handed.

The boy was also not in the house when the incident took place.

The woman immediately took the child to a nearby hospital for treatment and later filed a police complaint.

Police booked the man under various sections of the PCSO act and arrested him.

