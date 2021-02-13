These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

DEL19 UKD-FLOOD-LD RESCUE U'khand disaster: Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people Joshimath (U'khand): Rescue teams on Saturday began widening a hole drilled into an approach tunnel on the way to the possible location of over 30 people trapped inside a sludge-choked tunnel of the NTPC's Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project after a flash flood ravaged the area on Sunday.

DEL16 UP-UKD-FLOOD-MISSING Uttarakhand flash flood: 64 people from UP still missing, officials say Lucknow: A total of 64 persons from Uttar Pradesh are still missing, while five from the state have died after the flash floods caused by possible glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, officials said on Saturday.

DEL18 RJ-RAHUL PM wants to 'hand over' entire agriculture business to his 'two friends', alleges Rahul Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to ''hand over'' the entire agriculture business to his ''two friends''.

DEL17 RJ-RAHUL-TEMPLE Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at temple dedicated to folk deity Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday offered prayers at a temple dedicated to folk deity Veer Tejaji in Ajmer's Sursura village.

DES9 PB-PAK-INTRUDER BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran Chandigarh: A Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force along the International Border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official of the force said on Saturday.

DES16 HR-FIRING-ACCUSED Rohtak firing: Police announce Rs 1 lakh reward for infomation on prime accused Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has announced a reward of Rs one lakh for sharing information about a wrestling coach, a prime accused in the killing of five people in Rohtak last evening, police said on Saturday.

DES4 UP-LD ACCIDENT Six killed as car rams into stationary truck in UP's Kannauj Lucknow/Kannauj: Six members of a family were killed when their car rammed into a stationary truck in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh early on Saturday, police said.

DES20 VIRUS-UP-DATA-ACTIVE Over one-third of UP's active cases in just 5 of its 75 districts Noida (UP): Over 35 per cent of Uttar Pradesh's active COVID-19 cases are concentrated in just five of the 75 districts of the state, according to official data.

